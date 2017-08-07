The former Top Gear presenter is recovering in hospital

Controversial telly host, Jeremy Clarkson has said he will be ‘out of action for quite some time’ after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The former Top Gear host was struck down by the dangerous infection during a family holiday in Majorca and is currently staying in hospital there.

Posting a message on his website Drive Tribe on Sunday, the 57-year-old announced he was still recovering, telling fans: ‘Thanks for all the good wishes.

‘And to keep you up to date, I’ll be out of action for quite some time apparently.

‘It’s really really annoying because I’ve never had one day off work since I started in 1978.’

In a separate message to his friend on Twitter, the telly star gave an insight into the scary illness when he revealed he was currently ‘in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital’.

Jeremy’s co-presenter Richard Hammond soon got involved and made light of the situation when he later Tweeted: ‘Wow. I didn’t know he had a job.’

Dad-of-three, Jeremy was on a two-week break with his family after shooting his Amazon Prime show with Richard and James May, when he unexpectedly fell ill.

On Sunday, Jeremy shared a photo with his 641k Instagram followers showing his arm with a drip attached and covered in hospital tags.

Next to the pic, he wrote: ‘Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday.’

But after fans started to worry for the star’s health, a spokeswoman for The Grand Tour released a statement confirming: ‘Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain, and is being treated for pneumonia.’

Over the weekend, an insider also revealed that Jeremy had sparked concern with his family, telling The Sun: ‘He’s told friends not to expect to hear too much from him over the next few weeks which is very unlike him, and obviously his family are concerned.

‘Inevitably people close to him are saying it’s time to think about the way he looks after himself – cutting back on the booze and fags – but he’s never been one to take that sort of guidance on board.’

Get well soon, Jeremy!