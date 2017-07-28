Will we FINALLY find out the truth?!

Love Island might be finished (we’re still not over it), but it seems like the drama has only just begun.

Not only have this year’s Islanders been giving us constant updates on their cute dates outside the villa, but there’s also been a fair few tiffs between the former housemates.

Most of them involving troublemaker, Mike Thalassitis.

Yup, ‘Muggy Mike’ made a name for himself when he tried to steal Chris Hughes‘ partner, Olivia Attwood only a few weeks into the show. Awks…

But it was Mike’s actions off-screen which really got people talking after he was reported to have spent TWO nights’ having sex with Jessica Shears just hours after she left Dominic Lever in tears – something which they’ve both denied.

But after fans were CONVINCED the pair were lying, now Jeremy Kyle apparently wants to pay the 24-year-old a juicy sum of money to take a lie detector test on The Jeremy Kyle Show to prove that he didn’t have sex with Jess once and for all.

And even though that would make for amazing TV and the whole nation would definitely be tuning in, Mike won’t be taking up the presenter on his offer because he’s reportedly ‘got better things to do’.

‘He’s never going to do it,’ a source told The Sun. ‘It’s too low rent for Mike. He’s got bigger stuff going on.’



Er… what could possibly be better than appearing next to Jezza?

Jess and Mike sent the rumour mill into overdrive when they were kicked out of the villa together in the season’s first shock twist, as reports broke that the pair spent the night together.

The pair didn’t do much to dampen the fire after posting their fair share of cosy looking selfies on Insta and then looking VERY close during an appearance on This Morning.

Mike has always publicly insisted they didn’t do the deed, telling pal Marcel Sommerville during his second time in the villa: ‘[Dom is] lucky that I didn’t try to stick it on her’.

And as for Jess, well she’s been busy gushing about boyfriend, Dom with the pair even getting matching tattoos. Let’s hope these two are for keeps, otherwise they’ll be facing a VERY painful trip to the laser clinic.