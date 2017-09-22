People were less than impressed...

Jeremy McConnell is never far from drama, and his latest social media picture caused just that as he appeared to head off to community service.

The shamed star – who was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work after he was convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend Stephanie Davis last month – took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of his morning coffee from Starbucks.

However, where his name would usually be written on the distinctive white and green cup by the barista, the words ‘community service’ were instead scrawled.

The post didn’t sit well with some fans, who slammed the Irishman for ‘not taking his punishment seriously’ and ‘setting a bad example’, with one even branding him a ‘d*ckhead’.

Responding to the snap on Twitter, one user wrote: ‘Community service is a punishment for committing a crime it’s not supposed to be humour maybe you’ve misinterpreted the meaning.’

The added: ‘If you’re a victim of crime I dont think you take too kindly to someone not taking the punishment seriously not everything in life is a joke.

Another added: ‘ @ JezzaMcConnell is setting a bad example for young fans. They dismiss it as a “joke” # shame # jailbound’

Meanwhile, one Facebook user simply said: ‘D*ckhead would of been more fitting.’

However, some fans rushed to defend the former Celebrity Big Brother star.

One wrote on Twitter: ‘He’s mocking himself that’s his sense of humour! @JezzaMcConnell is always laughing at himself! Love how he makes the best of everything❤️xx’

Another said: ‘Good for him, it’s nice to see that despite all the shit he’s been through, he hasn’t lost his sense of humour!! Good lad @JezzaMcConnell ❤️’

A third added: ‘That’s @JezzaMcConnell taking the piss 😂🤣 🎣🐟🐟’

Jeremy, 27, avoided jail last month when he was sentenced for assaulting Steph in an incident at Steph’s home where she said he ‘threw her around like a rag doll’ and bit her.

He was handed 20 weeks in jail suspended for six months. Hw was also ordered to carry out a Building Better Relationships course with the Probation Service, as well as 15 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirements.

Along with that he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and must pay £1,000 to Steph in compensation. £1,000 costs were rewarded to the prosecution too.

The judge also passed a restraining order which will last three years and can only be lifted by order of the court.