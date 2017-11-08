Jez has had a clear out of his social media

After a turbulent few months, CBB star Jeremy McConnell has now made a BOLD statement to his fans by deleting every single photo from his Instagram account.

The Irish model previously removed almost every snap back in September, leaving just two pics of himself and his son Caben-Albi, who he shares with ex Stephanie Davies.

But now 27-year-old Jez has gone on a complete social media sweep, removing ALL traces of Caben in the process. Just take a look for yourselves!

Explaining his reason for the sudden decision to clear out his Insta – which has 577k followers – the dad-of-one later shared a message on the social media site, simply reading: ‘Cleared my pictures, to much negativity off them’.

And while he may have got rid of his photos on the social media site, the star is still keeping fans updated via his Instagram Stories, as he later shared a throwback topless modelling photo of himself along with the words: ‘Bless him’.

Jez’s latest social media move comes after former Hollyoaks actress, Steph recently lashed out at her ex in a shock Twitter rant labeling him a ‘deadbeat dad’.

Following comments made by a follower suggesting that she won’t let Caben see his father, the 24-year-old tweeted that she’d ‘never EVER’ stop him from having Jez ‘in his life’, but added of the Irishman: ‘he hasn’t bothered, too interested in partying and women #deadbeat’.

The former couple have faced a tumultuous relationship following their stint onback in January 2016, and recently split for good after Jeremy was convicted of assaulting Steph

At his sentencing in August, Jeremy was handed 20 weeks in jail suspended for six months and was ordered to carry out a Building Better Relationships course with the Probation Service, as well as 15 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirements.

He is currently completing 200 hours of unpaid work and has to pay £1,000 to Steph in compensation. £1,000 costs were rewarded to the prosecution too.

The judge also passed a restraining order which will last three years and can only be lifted by order of the court.