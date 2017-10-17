The CBB star has unveiled his new inking

Jeremy McConnell is absolutely covered in tattoos, but the CBB star has shocked fans this week after he unveiled a controversial new piece of body art.

The dad of one – who shares baby Caben with Stephanie Davis – took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal the artwork, which appears shows a nun snorting a suspicious white powder.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Underneath the huge black and white image – which is next to another tattoo of a skull on the top of his leg – Jez simply wrote: ‘Sister white’.

The star also kept his fans up to date on his new inking as the Irish model uploaded a short clip of him in the tattoo parlour as the artist got to work.

Jeremy’s new ink comes after a turbulent year for the reality star – after he opened up about his battle against drink and drug addictions just a few months ago following a stint in rehab.

MORE: WATCH! Stephanie Davis performs self-penned song in new vid – but is it about ex Jeremy McConnell?

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate has also been involved in a rocky relationship with Hollyoaks actress, Steph after they met on the Channel 5 show last year.

Following a very bitter break up just a few months later, the pair then went on to reunite after the birth of their first child together in January 2016.

However, Steremy soon split again and Jez was charged with the assault of his former girlfriend back in July.

Despite pleading not guilty, the star was given 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Following all the drama, Jeremy seems to be hinting he’s put his past relationship troubles behind him when he posted a snap cosying up to a mystery brunette recently.

While his ex Steph has also apparently found love with former TOWIE star Ricky Rayment.

Let’s hope these two have finally found happiness!