Jez is seemingly struggling days after vowing not to relapse again

Jeremy McConnell has sparked serious concerns for his health after being spotted ‘sleeping on a park bench’.

The Irish model – who opened up just a few days ago about trying to stay sober after a recent relapse in his battle against drink and drug addictions – was apparently seen looking ‘dirty and dishevelled, and reeked of booze’ in the early hours of Thursday morning following a party in London.

Jeremy McConnell opens up about drink and drug relapse

Jez, 27, had reportedly been drinking alcohol at the Sixty6 magazine summer party on Wednesday night and returned to the bash to keep on partying despite being removed by his publicist.

Now friends have appealed for the Celebrity Big Brother star – who was recently staying with on-off girlfriend Stephanie Davis and their baby son Caben in Liverpool – to go back to rehab to conquer his demons once and for all.

‘We are all so worried about him, the park bench is a new low,’ Jez’s pals have told Mirror Online. ‘He looked dirty and dishevelled, and reeked of booze.

‘We want him to go back to rehab, we are publicly urging him to get on a plane as soon as possible.

‘No one can control him at the moment – and it’s devastating because he did so well.’

Meanwhile Jeremy’s publicist says: ‘We will not be commenting on Jeremy’s illness. His well-being is our main concern.

‘We are working with the relevant professionals to provide him all the support he needs.’

It comes days after an interview was published in which Jeremy confessed he’s surprised he’s ‘not dead’ after years of battling his drink and drug issues and said there were ‘no excuses’ for his recent relapse.

He also vowed to stay on the straight and narrow for the sake of Steph, 24, and five-month-old Caben, who he considers to be the only family he has left following the recent loss of his dad and aunt.

Jeremy sadly lost his mum, brother and sister at a young age.

‘I felt massively terrible,’ Jez told The Sun about his relapse. ‘It’s the last time I ever lift a drink again.

‘I was two-and-a-half months sober, which for me was a massive achievement in my sobriety. I was sloppy with my aftercare, I was busy with work and I wasn’t giving it the time that it needs.

‘That won’t happen again, I will never forget the first time I saw my son and Stephanie after our time apart.

‘The love I felt for them was overwhelming, that’s your future, that’s your life.’

Here’s hoping Jeremy can get back on track very soon.