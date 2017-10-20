The CBB star has added to his tattoo collection

After revealing a shock new thigh tattoo earlier in the week, Jeremy McConnell has now showed off two more inkings – this time on his face.

The former CBB housemate may be covered head-to-toe in body art, but his latest additions have more of a personal meaning as Jeremy is believed to have paid tribute to his late parents.

Sharing the gesture with his Instagram followers, the Irish star revealed he got the letter ‘V’ by his left ear – to pay tribute to his mum, Valerie.

While he also had the letter ‘E’ tattooed in the same place on the other side of his head for dad, Eugene.

As well as that, 27-year-old Jez – who shares 7-month-old son, Caben-Albi with ex Stephanie Davis – also displayed a crucifix tattoo on his right cheek, showing the new inkings off in a short video on his social media page.

Model, Jeremy has faced a lot of tragedy in his life after he lost his mum, brother and sister all in the same year as a teenager.

Speaking about the heartbreaking death of his mum, the star previously said: ‘When I was 15 I was at my cousin’s and my mum fell asleep.

‘I got back about two hours later and she was gone – she had a brain haemorrhage.’ How awful is that?

Jeremy continued: ‘Shortly after that my brother broke his neck in a motorbike accident.

‘After that, my sister had a heart attack – she suffered with epilepsy. All in the space of 15 months.’

Unfortunately, the heartache didn’t end there for Jez as his dad and aunt passed away in close proximity as well this year.

The reality star has also faced a turbulent few months with his love life, as his romance with former Hollyoaks actress Steph, 24, came to a bitter end after he was charged with assaulting her.