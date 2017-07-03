Uh-oh things are about to get complicated...

It seems as though Jeremy Meeks aka ‘Hot Felon’ has his eyes set on Topshop heiress and former Made In Chelsea star Chloe Green!

How could anyone forget when Jeremy Meeks’s mugshot went viral back in 2014? Said pic earned him the nickname ‘Hot Felon’ and a modelling contract.

And now it seems as though Jeremy has bagged a high-profile love interest too, after The Sun obtained pictures of him and Chloe looking very intimate on a superyacht in Turkey.

The pictures show the pair cuddling and kissing whilst sailing around the Mediterranean.

Jeremy took to his Instagram page to share pics of their romantic getaway, posting an image of himself posing up a storm on the yacht with the caption: ‘All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife’

Chloe also took to Instagram to gush about her new romance sharing a pic of the pair with the caption: ‘Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.’

Eeek! She has since deleted the pic from her account.

It’s reported that the pair met back in May in Cannes.

The snaps come just one month after Jeremy’s wife of eight years – with whom he has two sons – last shared an Instagram post featuring her hot husband.

She posted a loved up pic of the two of them back in early June with the caption ‘#nocaptionneeded’, followed by some loving emojis.

There has been no official word from either party since the kissing pictures appeared, but there is no evidence to suggest that Jeremy has cheated on Melissa.

Now what we’d really love to know is what Chloe’s dad, Sir Phillip Green, thinks of his daughter’s latest kissing buddy – watch this space!