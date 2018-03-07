The reality star spoke candidly on Loose Women

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jess Impiazzi has been praised by Loose Women viewers for speaking candidly about her struggles with depression after tragic events in her past.

The reality star opened up about how her mental health suffered when she was forced to drop out of theatre school to care for her mum who had lost her sight due to Uveal Effusion Syndrome.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: CBB 2018: Jess Impiazzi stuns housemates with surprising confession

This came just months after Jess’ 13-month-old nephew tragically died after contracting meningitis and septicaemia, leaving Jess at a very low ebb.

‘I got hit with depression,’ the 28-year-old explained on Wednesday’s Loose Women. ‘I didn’t know what it was at the time, but I dropped out of school.

‘My favourite teacher said my light had gone out. When you’re feeling like that, you can’t sing and dance. I didn’t want to see anyone and I just wanted to hide all the time.’

Jess admitted that she became so depressed that she tried to take her own life, but credited mum Debbie – who was in the audience with her guide dog – for saving her.

The Ex On The Beach star also spoke of how looking after Debbie helped her to cope with her troubles as it gave her a focus.

‘I went on antidepressants and she was keeping me going as she needed me,’ Jess added. ‘I felt like I was a burden to everybody. I was so depressed.

‘[We] pulled each other up.’

Jess’ honesty was praised by fans of the show, with one commenting on Twitter: ‘What a inspirational young lady you are a credit to all who are going through a difficult time’

‘your interview on Loose Women was so inspirational,’ another said, whilst one posted: ‘@jess_impiazzi Loved your interview on @loosewomen good on you for speaking out, sending you lots of love and support to you & mum xx #LooseWomen’

Following the moving interview Jess told her followers: ‘Was so lovely to be with the @loosewomen this morning – thanks for having me and thanks for all your lovely comments on here’

Well done, Jess!