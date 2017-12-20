These two are rumoured to be getting close...

Jess Wright has fuelled rumours of a new romance with a certain Strictly Come Dancing star after the pair were spotted on what looked to be a cosy date.

The man in question is professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, who former TOWIE regular Jess was seen having a drink with before going to watch the musical Dream Girls in London’s West End together last month.

Now a friend of 32-year-old Jess – whose brother Mark Wright appeared on Strictly in 2014 – has reportedly confirmed that the duo have been secretly dating for one month.

‘They’ve been on a few dates, but it’s early days,’ the source says. ‘They met through her brother Mark’s Strictly connections from when he was on the show and they’re getting to know each other.’

According to onlookers Jess and Giovanni, 27, seemed pretty close during their night out together.

‘Giovanni was in the stalls bar and he bought two drinks, then Jess arrived,’ they tell The Sun Online. ‘She was wearing all black, but it wasn’t like she was hiding or anything. Giovanni was taking pictures with fans, but no-one seemed to notice Jess.

‘She was really glammed up. It was obvious to everyone it was a date. They were talking really closely, leaning into each other. Their body language looked like they’d known each other for a while.’

The rumoured romance comes after Giovanni was linked to Strictly choreographer Luba Mushtuk. He also faced speculation about the nature of his relationship with dance partner Debbie McGee during the show, though Debbie made it clear that they were just friends.

In 2016 Gio dated his first Strictly celeb Georgia May Foote before they split in the late summer.

Meanwhile Jess is no stranger to having her love life play out in the public eye, having been in a relationship with Ricky Rayment whilst in TOWIE. Later in the series she had a flirtation with Pete Wicks too.

There’s been no word from Jess or Giovanni about the rumours as of yet but we think they’d make quite a cute couple!