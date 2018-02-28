These two are still loved-up!

It might have only been two weeks since they confirmed their relationship but Jess Wright and Giovanni Pernice have already jetted off for a romantic break together.

The pair headed to Rome in Giovanni’s home country of Italy earlier this week and have now proved that they’re total couple goals by sharing some loved-up snaps from the getaway.

Jess, 32, posted a cute selfie with Giovanni, 27, as they did some sightseeing in the sunshine and added the caption: ‘Rome, Italy’

Both stars make for very stylish tourists in the picture, with their chic sunglasses and hats on.

Other snaps uploaded by Jess show her looking as fashionable as ever whilst exploring the city, including a visit to The Vatican.

Il Vaticano 🇮🇹 A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:45am PST

Meanwhile Giovanni proved his affection for Jess by posting a photo of them with them arms around each other where they both have huge smiles on their faces – awww.

Gio didn’t write a caption but added a smiley blowing a kiss emoji.

The couple have since been seen arriving back in the UK together and Jess seemed to be back at work on Wednesday, having posted videos from behind the scenes of a photoshoot.

It comes after Jess and Giovanni confirmed that they’re dating on Valentine’s Day, with Gio posting a selfie of himself planting a kiss on his new girlfriend’s cheek.

Jess also revealed that they’d actually been seeing each other secretly for several weeks when she shared a snap of them kissing and wrote: ‘#tbt #newyears ❤️’

#tbt #newyears ❤️ A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:34am PST

Whilst the news of their romance surprised some social media users, rumours first emerged that the pair could be dating back in December when they were seen going for a drink together in London.

‘They’ve been on a few dates, but it’s early days,’ a source told The Sun. ‘They met through her brother Mark’s Strictly connections from when he was on the show and they’re getting to know each other.’

Well they certainly make for a pretty gorgeous couple!