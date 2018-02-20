After six weeks of dating the star is moving house...

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice stunned fans last week when he revealed a loved up selfie with former TOWIE star Jess Wright on Valentine’s Day where he’s seen planting a kiss on her cheek while she smiles at the camera.

Jess uploaded an equally loved up selfie just says later to confirm their romance as she captioned it ‘#tbt newyears’.

Now Jess, 32, has set the rumour mill in overdrive that things are getting serious between the pair – hinting that they are moving in together.



Jess uploaded details to her Instastory which said, ‘Moving house and have so much to do, interior design? Bed? Sofa? Where to begin.’

Obviously its not clear whether the lovebirds are moving in together but we’d like to think he’ll be on hand to help with the removals (or at least to run a Jess hot bath at the end of it.)

But ahead of the move day, Jess checked herself in to a spa, to enjoy a well earned rest.

Buon San Valentino ❤️ @jesswright77 A post shared by Pernice Giovanni (@pernicegiovann1) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

‘Buon San Valentino ❤️ @jesswright77,’ the dancer captioned the romantic snap.

#tbt #newyears ❤️ A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:34am PST

Whether Jess is moving in or moving house alone, we’re pretty sure there will be a house warming or dinner party to celebrate. And if things get serious, maybe there’ll be a little drawer for him to keep his hair gel too when he visits… eeek this is exciting!

Confirmation of Jess and Giovanni’s relationship came as a shock to many fans who filled the comments with messages of surprise.

‘OMG!!! no way!! That’s mental! Wasn’t expecting that. Cute ❤,’ one wrote, whilst another said: ‘well didn’t see that coming’

Meanwhile one simply added: ‘So happy for you both😍 @pernicegiovann1 @jesswright77’

Whilst the news has surprised some social media users, rumours first emerged that the couple could be dating back in December when they were seen going for a drink together in London.

A friend of Jess then reportedly confirmed that she had been secretly seeing Giovanni for one month.