Jess isn't wallowing in her recent heartbreak

A few weeks ago TOWIE star Jess Wright and her Strictly Come Dancing hunk Giovanni Pernice were flirting up a storm on Instagram.

But now it looks like the pair have gone their separate ways already after just five months of dating.

Yup, we had high hopes for these two as well, but poor Jess is said to be heartbroken after her former beau reportedly called time on their relationship because he ‘struggled’ with the attention she gets.

A source close to the dancer told The Sun: ‘He was really into Jess and did want to make a go of it, but he struggled with the attention she gets and her popularity.

‘They’ve tried to keep things amicable and told people they have both agreed to go their separate ways, but he was the one who first suggested things were going to end.’

The insider then added: ‘She has been really upset by this. It’s a real shame but hopefully things will stay civil.’

And it looks like the couple really are over, as they’ve both pretty much disappeared off each others social media accounts – which is the 21st century version of a split, right?

Although, it looks like the Essex babe isn’t sitting around wallowing following the split as she took to Instagram with a smokin’ hot pic on Wednesday showing her ex exactly what he’s missing.

Standing in front of a mirror, fitness fanatic Jess looks amazing in a red a black swimsuit with her dark hair tied up in a pony tail.

Incredible, right?!

It comes just a few months after the reality couple went public with their romance back in February, and at the beginning of April Jess shared a loved-up snap with her ex at his new show Born To Win.

The 32-year-old captioned the pic of the pair kissing: ‘P R O U D very proud girlfriend today after watching the first show of the #borntowin tour last night. Amazing. If you haven’t booked I highly recommend.’

Well, we hope these two can keep things amicable.