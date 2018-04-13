The former TOWIE star thinks Gio is 'amazing'

Jess Wright has posted a gushing tribute to boyfriend Giovanni Pernice just a day after Laura Whitmore claimed he made her ‘uncomfortable’ on Strictly Come Dancing.

Giovanni, 27, kicked off his stage tour Born To Win on Thursday night and Jess spoke of her pride at his performance as she shared a photo of them kissing.

‘P R O U D ❤ very proud girlfriend today after watching the first show of the #borntowin tour last night,’ the former TOWIE star captioned the loved-up picture. ‘Amazing. If you haven’t booked I highly recommend ✨💃🏻’

Gio soon showed his affections for Jess, 32, in response by commenting on her message: ‘Thank you baby !!! ❤ love you !!! ❤’

The couple – who went public with their romance in February – received several complimentary messages from fans as well as Love Island star Olivia Buckland.

‘What a couple! Lovely to see you super happy. Looking wonderfully gorgeous as always,’ the reality star wrote.

It comes after Giovanni was the subject of unflattering remarks from his former Strictly partner Laura, who he was paired with for the 2016 series.

Laura, 32, opened up about how she felt ‘broken’ by her experience on Strictly and was left in tears whilst working with the Italian dancer.

She was also upset at getting caught up in his split from ex-girlfriend Georgia May Foote, which had happened just weeks before the show began.

‘I was placed with a dance partner I was extremely uncomfortable with – and in the end I felt broken,’ Laura writes in a blog for HuffPost. ‘I cried every day. And I really was broken, both mentally and physically, by the end.

‘To the outside world I tried to suck it up and smile, and I did that to the best of my ability, but it affected me deeply.

‘My friends and family knew that I was struggling. And they were there for me. The media, however, saw me as blonde bait in a sequinned dress.’