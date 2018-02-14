This wedding has sparked quite a backlash

Love Island couple Jessica Shears and Dom Lever have caused an almighty stir after getting MARRIED live on Good Morning Britain.

The reality stars – who got engaged last September following a whirlwind three-month romance – donned nothing but skimpy swimwear for the ceremony, which Richard Arnold officiated after claiming to have been ordained.

Richard made sure the vows were Love Island-themed, with one for Dom, 26, reading: ‘I promise to share our life story on social media from this day forward because you’re my type on paper.’

And Jess, 23, had to reference rumours that she hooked up with ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis when Richard asked her to repeat: ‘I will not pie you off even if Muggy Mike comes along.’

When it was all complete the entertainment reporter declared them to be ‘the first couple from Love Island to get married’ and the rest of the GMB team rushed on to throw confetti over them.

Celebs Go Dating’s Nadia Essex even caught the bouquet!

The scenes left viewers gobsmacked, with many quick to SLAM Jess and Dom for the nuptials.

‘Omg Jess and Dom are so fame hungry why would you want to get married on live TV and in swimsuits????’ one Twitter user wrote, whilst another said: ‘Jess and Dom getting married on #GMB. Holy s***. That is desperation at its finest.’

Others criticised GMB for airing the wedding in the first place.

‘ITV hit a new low and god it low it’s like the low in the lowest low of lows with and extra low,’ one watcher tweeted.

Another added: ‘The cringiest moment on British television goes to this show today…. What were you thinking gmb?!! Laughable.’

It’s unclear if this wedding was actually official as it’s thought that Jess and Dom’s actual ceremony will take place in Mykonos later this year – so let’s hope that gets a slightly better reaction!