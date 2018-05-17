#boyfriendgoals

Jesy Nelson has been looking absolutely AMAZING on holiday with her boyfriend Harry James this week.

As she enjoys her romantic break in the Maldives, the Little Mix lady has been sure to keep her fans up to date with how she’s getting on. Well, we’d rather be there too but it’s better than nothing…

And on Thursday, Jesy took to Instagram with a sweet video as she strolled along the beautiful beach with her hunky beau.

In the clip, former rapper Harry can be seen walking in front of his girlfriend as he crouches down on the ground.

After Jesy asks what her other half is up to, he starts to write out the most adorable message in the white sand, which reads: ‘I heart J.N.’



LM lady Jesy then makes an ‘AW!’ sound as Harry – dressed in a polo shirt and shorts – looks up bashfully. Boyfriend goals, or what?

Meanwhile, Jesy also shared a video of herself and Harry relaxing on a boat during their luxury getaway.

Posing with no make-up and with her hair loosely tied in a pony tail, the fresh-faced singer can be seen turning from side to side with a sweet butterfly filter around her head, before quickly panning the camera around to Harry.

But our favourite photo has to be one she shared on Wednesday which sees Jesy standing in an electric blue two piece as she topped up her tan on the tropical islands.

Jesy’s surroundings might be picturesque, but we can’t stop looking at her amazing bod in that bikini!

‘Paradise 🏝 @kandima_maldives’, she wrote next to the gorgeous pic.

Later that day, the X Factor star quickly followed it up with a second snap of herself posing on some swings in the sea, while also showing off her amazing bum.

SLAYIN’ Jesy…