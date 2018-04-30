The Little Mix lady clearly didn't check the weather in London over the weekend
We’re used to the Little Mix ladies rocking some pretty risqué outfits – but Jesy Nelson took things to a whole new level over the weekend when she stepped out wearing nothing but a bra and a pair of Gucci trousers.
Yup, the 26-year-old clearly didn’t check the weather forecast before she got dressed when she headed out for a romantic with boyfriend Harry James in London.
Because instead of throwing on a rain coat and woolly scarf, former X Factor star Jesy opted for the boldest Gucci trousers we’ve ever seen teamed with a simple black bra.
Well, wearing an actual top might have taken the attention away from those pants…
Sharing a snap on Instagram before she headed to Mexican restaurant Cantina Laredo in Covent Garden, Jesy decided that there was no caption needed – obviously, because she looks so smokin’.
And her 3.8million followers agree, as thousands took to the comments section while also having a slight melt-down over the snap.
‘STOP YOUR TOO MUCH’, said one (very excited) fan.
Another wrote: ‘Girl you FIERCE’, while a third agreed: ‘Wow u look amazing’.
And a fourth added: ‘Jesy is slayin wow #girlcrush’.
Jesy’s hunky BF Harry is yet to share any snaps from their romantic night – but while he also looked pretty great in a pair of ripped jeans and a green jacket, it’s fair to say his popstar girlfriend well and truly stole the limelight in that outfit.
Meanwhile, the loved-up couple have been keeping their romance private since they were first spotted holding hands on holiday in Mykonos back in July last year, only sharing a few sweet social media snaps.
But smitten Jesy is clearly pretty taken with the former rapper, as she took to Instagram to call him ‘husband material’ back in January.
We’ve got a good feeling about these two!