The Little Mix lady clearly didn't check the weather in London over the weekend

We’re used to the Little Mix ladies rocking some pretty risqué outfits – but Jesy Nelson took things to a whole new level over the weekend when she stepped out wearing nothing but a bra and a pair of Gucci trousers.

Yup, the 26-year-old clearly didn’t check the weather forecast before she got dressed when she headed out for a romantic with boyfriend Harry James in London.

Because instead of throwing on a rain coat and woolly scarf, former X Factor star Jesy opted for the boldest Gucci trousers we’ve ever seen teamed with a simple black bra.

More: Jesy Nelson breaks silence on Little Mix split rumours after fans raise concerns

Well, wearing an actual top might have taken the attention away from those pants…

A post shared by @jesynelson on Apr 28, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

Sharing a snap on Instagram before she headed to Mexican restaurant Cantina Laredo in Covent Garden, Jesy decided that there was no caption needed – obviously, because she looks so smokin’.

And her 3.8million followers agree, as thousands took to the comments section while also having a slight melt-down over the snap.

‘STOP YOUR TOO MUCH’, said one (very excited) fan.

Another wrote: ‘Girl you FIERCE’, while a third agreed: ‘Wow u look amazing’.

And a fourth added: ‘Jesy is slayin wow #girlcrush’.

Jesy’s hunky BF Harry is yet to share any snaps from their romantic night – but while he also looked pretty great in a pair of ripped jeans and a green jacket, it’s fair to say his popstar girlfriend well and truly stole the limelight in that outfit.

Meanwhile, the loved-up couple have been keeping their romance private since they were first spotted holding hands on holiday in Mykonos back in July last year, only sharing a few sweet social media snaps.

Moonch ❤️ A post shared by @ jesynelson on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:04pm PST

But smitten Jesy is clearly pretty taken with the former rapper, as she took to Instagram to call him ‘husband material’ back in January.

We’ve got a good feeling about these two!