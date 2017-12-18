The singer certainly left little to the imagination...

Jesy Nelson is used to wearing revealing outfits but her latest ensemble for Jade Thirlwall’s birthday party might be her most daring yet…

The Little Mix star got pulses racing when she posed in a red PVC leotard complete with eye-popping cleavage over the weekend ahead of Jade’s celebrations and completed the look with a pair of matching thigh-high boots.

Jesy, 26, added to the racy get-up by wearing her hair in thick curls swept over her shoulder and finished it off with a slick of red lip colour.

The singer added birthday girl Jade into the caption by writing: ‘@jadethirlwall #Jades25thKiKi’

And whilst it was Jade’s party, it was Jesy’s outfit that seemed to be getting all of the attention from her Instagram followers.

Many were left bowled over by her ensemble, with one commenting: ‘I’M BURNING YOU’RE SO HOT’

‘JESY BABY YOU LOOK AMAZING,’ another wrote, whilst one gushed: ‘Woah Jesy! You look HOT!!’

Before the do at London’s Patch East on Saturday night Jesy also posed alongside bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who went for an equally revealing look in a pink costume and boots.

Meanwhile Jade – who doesn’t actually celebrate her birthday until Boxing Day – enjoyed her early celebrations in a colourful drag-inspired outfit.

Perrie Edwards was unable to attend the event with her fellow Little Mix girls but sent Jade a message on Instagram Stories to wish her a ‘happy dragtastic birthday party’.

It comes as the ladies get ready to enjoy a Christmas break following a hectic year which has seen them tour the world with their Glory Days concert.

Jesy has also had quite an eventful 12 months in her love life too since her split from former fiancé Jake Roche late last year.

The singer enjoyed a brief romance with TOWIE’s Chris Clark until it came to an abrupt end when he reunited with ex-girlfriend Amber Dowding.

More recently she seems to have found love again though, having reportedly been dating Harry James since the summer.