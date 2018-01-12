These two looked amazing!

Let’s face it, the Little Mix ladies literally can not go wrong when it comes to style lately.

Did you SEE Jesy Nelson‘s incredible outfit to bandmate Jade Thirlwall‘s 25th birthday last month?! Incredible…

Well, it looks like she’s gone and done it again this week after Jesy turned up at an NBA game in London looking absolutely amazing.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Yup, the Essex beauty was snapped at the London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night hanging out with her LM BFF Leigh-Anne Pinnock in a sheer crop top and pair of camouflage trousers.

The 26-year-old matched her look with some giant hoops and a pair of killer platform boots, while also accessorising with a quilted leather handbag and a choker. Wow!

MORE: Little Mix star Perrie Edwards sends fans into meltdown as she flashes her BUM in thong bikini for sexy snaps

While Leigh-Anne – who was joined by boyfriend, Andre Gray – also turned heads in some racy thigh-high’s, an oversized T-shirt and a shearling blue aviator jacket.

Just LOOK how fierce their outfits were.

Jesy also treated fans to a shot of her flawless make-up from the girls’ night out, as she shared a sexy selfie on her Instagram page.

Pouting up a storm, the X Factor star can be seen rocking a shimmering orange eye which highlights those seriously long lashes.

Next the snap, Jesy thanked her date for the night – makeup artist Krystal Dawn – as she wrote: ‘Nba date with my beaut @krystaldawn_mua #nbalondon’.

And Jesy’s 3.7million followers couldn’t wait to praise the singer, as one gushed: ‘So gorgeous love you Jesy’.

Another agreed: ‘My queen always has an outfit that slays!’, while a third simply added: ‘SLAYYY!’

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne posted her very own shot from the evening on social media, showing off her court-side seat at the Celtic and 76ers basketball game.

PLEASE can we be invited on the next LM night out?