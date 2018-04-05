The singer has spoken out...

Jesy Nelson has DENIED rumours that Little Mix could be about to split after fans voiced their concerns.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to reassure one of her followers who had quizzed her on whether the group might be calling it a day soon.

‘Jesy is that true that you gonna split up?’ the fan account commented.

But Jesy, 26, was quick to respond: ‘Absolutely not 😂 Until it comes from us I wouldn’t believe anything you read ❤️’

This news came as a great relief to many fans who were obviously thrilled to hear that it’s not the end of Little Mix just yet.

‘I love all four of you, please don’t break up any time soon,’ one admirer wrote, whilst another said: ‘ooof I was about to start crying 😢 if you guys were breaking up’

It comes after many Mixers raised concerns on social media that the group could be on the verge of splitting following reports that they’d been having ‘crisis talks’ over Jesy’s desire to reignite her acting career.

According to The Sun, Jesy had expressed an interest in getting on screen again after doing a few movies when she was little but the ladies have agreed that the band will always come first.

‘The band is 100 per cent their priority,’ a source said. ‘So any possible acting jobs for Jesy in future would have to fit around their plans.

‘It is very much a side project for her, but one that she would love to look into further as long as there are no clashes with band commitments.’

Jesy’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall was also said to be on the verge of kickstarting an acting career last year when she was shortlisted for the role of Princess Jasmine in the new Disney adaptation of Aladdin, though missed out on the part.

The girls also had fans worried in March when Jade, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were seen out partying during the band’s trip to Japan, but Jesy was nowhere in sight.

Well at least we can rest assured that none of this is anything to worry about – now bring on album five, ladies!