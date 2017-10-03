Jesy has been packing on the PDA

Jesy Nelson has been keeping pretty coy about her new boyfriend – but now the Little Mix lady has finally confirmed all the rumours by going Instagram official with singer, Harry James.

Yup, the X Factor star has been spotted with the hunk on numerous occasions, but after weeks of speculation Jesy has finally confirmed their blossoming romance.

Taking to her social media site, the 26-year-old shared a loved-up picture of her new beau planting a big kiss on her cheek, while she smiles at the camera.

In the cute shot – taken on a night out while celebrating band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock‘s birthday on Saturday – Jesy looks besotted with her new blue-haired beau as she poses in a stunning bedazzled bralet and camouflage trousers.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer simply captioned the photo with a world and love-heart emoji. N’awww.

🌎♥️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Naturally, Jesy’s 3.3million followers absolutely loved the cute pic and it didn’t take long for it to rack up a load of comments.

‘Wow. @jesynelson this is the sweetest thing that I ever seen’, one wrote.

Another excited fan gushed: ‘Awe congrats Jes! And you look drop dead gorgeous’

A third added: ‘So glad to see you smiling like this queen! #Hasy.’

The celeb pair were first linked in June when they were seen holding hands while holidaying in Mykonos and since then they’ve been spotted packing on the PDA on numerous occasions.

Harry – who also goes by the stage name Fugative – is Jesy’s first public boyfriend since her brutal split from TOWIE star Chris Clark.

Jesy and Chris went public with their own romance back in March but their brief relationship soon came to an end when it was reported that Chris, 22, dumped Jesy by phone whilst she was on tour in the US in April.