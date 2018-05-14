Get ready to feel all the jealousy

While taking a break from her Little Mix duties, Jesy Nelson has been busy looking absolutely INCRED on holiday with her hunky beau Harry James.

Yup, the 26-year-old has ditched the dreary weather over here to soak up the sun in Dubai – and obviously she’s been sharing a load of amazing snaps so we can feel like we’re there too. Kind of…

Posting a snap from a private yacht (obvs), Jesy can be seen showing off her toned body and flawless tan in a black bikini.

While song writer Harry leans into her wearing a pair of red shorts, the fresh-faced X Factor star poses up a storm in front of the luxurious Atlantis resort.

‘Yacht life’, Jesy simply wrote next to the sexy snap.

Over the weekend, Jesy also posted two photos frolicking in the water with her former rap star boyfriend.

With nothing but a boat and the endless ocean in the background, the star captioned the snap: ‘Sea babies 🌊’.

Earlier in the day, the popstar also treated her fans to a close-up video showing off her amazing bod.

While working on her tan from the boat’s deck, Jesy pouted at the camera with an aviator glasses and cherry-themed filter on top.

Obviously LM fans totally freaked out over the holiday snaps, as one wrote: ‘Um how you are literally a GODESS 😍😍😍’.

‘Can we just talk about Jesy’s body goals LIKE U KILL THE WORLD,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Jesy Nelson slaying again’. Agreed!

Jesy and her other half Harry – who used to go rap under the name Fugative – first went public with their romance last June when they were spotted holing hands while on holiday in Mykonos.

And since then, the ridiculously good looking couple have basically spent the year melting our hearts with a load of loved-up snaps on Instagram.

Keep the pics coming, guys!