The trio hit the town on Sunday night

We’re SO excited Little Mix are back doing what they do best after a well-earned break from music.

But after the girls arrived in Tokyo earlier this week for the latest concert of their world tour – fans were left a little concerned for Jesy Nelson.

While bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall all hit the town over the weekend for a girls night out in the city, Essex beauty Jesy was nowhere to be seen.

In clips posted on the Leigh-Anne’s Instagram Stories, the LM trio showcased their best moves as they danced to their hit songs Power and Reggaetón Lento.

Another video shared by Perrie shows Geordie star Jade getting down on the dance floor while dressed in a chic black turtleneck as she winks at the camera.

An excited Pez wrote next to the clip: ‘Japan is lit’, alongside a fire emoji.

But despite the girls having the time of their lives in the busy club, fans were quick to pick up on missing member Jesy.

One worried follower wrote: ‘We miss you Jess, are you okay?’

‘Why your not partying with the girls we want you to have fun’, asked another.



And a third added: ‘We r so worried abt you, Jess and we missed you. Hope youre okay, queen’.

Although many fans were quick to offer some rational reasons as to why the 26-year-old might have taken a break from social media.

‘Little mix are with their families so she might just be hanging around with her family. You guys need to calm down,’ wrote one follower.



While another added: ‘Calm down everyone she’s fine she recently liked Perries photo she probably just wants to take a break from social media and enjoy her trip xx’.

And despite going AWOL online for five whole days, Jesy did return to social media with a smokin’ hot snap on Monday which swiftly put any rumours to bed.

Good to have you back, Jes!