A new romance for Jezza?

A couple so on/off they might as well be a light switch, it would appear that Jeremy McConnell has moved on from his very tumultuous relationship with Stephanie Davis.

So much so, Jezza appears to have just taken his new romance public… via, er, a snap of her foot.

Yup. Each to their own and all that…

Taking to his Instagram story, Jeremy has posted an intimate snap of a heavily tattooed foot which, by the looks of things, belongs to a woman (we’re pretty certain, anyways).

Leaving the snap captionless, we’re wondering whether or not Jezza might have just confirmed a brand new relationship. Whadd’ya reckon?!

It’s very refreshing to see Jeremy spending time with another woman, after a very tumultuous time with former beau Stephanie Davis- which eventually led to Jeremy narrowly avoiding jail time on account of ‘assault’ charges from Steph.

And whilst Jezza appears to be spending some time on his love life, Stephanie has been sharing some quality time with their son Caben.

A couple of days back, Steph had taken to social media to post a snap with her son- which she captioned: ‘The way he looks at me….i could die. My son, my beautiful son, My family my EVERYTHING’.

The way he looks at me….i could die❤️😍😩❤️ My son, my beautiful son, My family my EVERYTHING❤️🌍 A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@stephaniedavis88) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Fans were quick to comment complimentary messages for the mother-and-son, with replies reading messages such as ‘Perfect… your babies smiles and laughter get u through the darkest times.. all u need.. besets therapy’ and ‘Stephanie he has a smile like his mum to you both are gorgeous’.

However, despite Steph’s family time, the mother-of-one *was* recently linked to TOWIE star Ricky Rayment– after the pair appeared to exchange some flirty (emoji based) Tweets.

E.g:

Yup… more on that one over *here*.

Alice Perry