Jim Carrey to face trial over the death of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

The actor is facing trial after the tragic suicide of Cathriona White

Jim Carrey is facing trial over the death of ex-girlfriend Cathriona White.

A judge refused to dismiss two wrongful death lawsuits filed against the actor. The trial date is set for 26th April 2018, and estimated to last 20 days.

Cathriona White, an Irish make-up artist, was tragically found dead in September 2015 at home in Los Angeles.

It was discovered that she died from an overdose of various prescription drugs, and it was recorded by a coroner as suicide.

Jim is being sued by Cathriona’s mother and her estranged husband, who suspect Carrey of providing the drugs used Cathriona’s suicide.

The Truman Show star has denied all the allegations against him.

Despite the actor’s lawyer requesting the judge at Los Angeles Superior Court to throw out the case as he deemed the lawsuits ‘predatory’ and ‘malicious’, the judge refused to do so.

Carrey’s lawyer stated: ‘Mr Carrey loved Ms White dearly and so obviously it will be a very painful process for him.’

In a statement issued at the time, Carrey commented on the lawsuits: ‘What a terrible shame.

‘It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honour against the evil in this world.

‘I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cat’s troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone’s control.

‘I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace.’

