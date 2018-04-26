The glamour model's marriage to James only lasted eight months

Jodie Marsh went through a very public and bitter divorce from ex-husband James Placido last year and now it’s emerged that he’s already REMARRIED.

James tied the knot with recruitment agency founder Brooke Placido in February, having officially become divorced from Jodie last April.

It’s thought that James started dating Brooke in August 2016, which was four months after his split from 39-year-old Jodie was announced.

He apparently proposed to his new wife on her birthday in July last year.

Jodie famously shocked her fans when she announced out of the blue that she’d married James back in August 2015.

It didn’t last long though and just eight months later the glamour model revealed that they’d decided to go their separate ways.

At the time Jodie posted an emotional message on Instagram reading: ‘It is with sadness that I bring you the news that James and I have separated.

‘I will be keeping all the dogs with me. I won’t be taking calls on the matter as I’d like to be left alone. I thank you in advance for your sensitivity on this subject…’

However, soon after this the split became incredibly bitter and Jodie made some shocking allegations against her ex.

‘So James has been making monetary demands from me (after signing a pre nup). If he carries on I WILL be telling everyone why we REALLY split,’ she tweeted in June 2016.

‘He really really won’t want the truth coming out about him. Believe me, I reckon he’d have to leave the country if people knew the truth…’

The TV star even alleged that James threatened to ‘drive a truck’ through the gates of her home.

Later in 2016 Jodie claimed that she’d been arrested and charged with harassment due to texting James asking him for money he allegedly owed her father. There’s never been any word publicly from James about the allegations.

Eventually the couple’s divorce was finalised in April last year and the star celebrated by sharing a video of herself running around naked in her garden.

‘I am reborn. I am finally free. I am the happiest I’ve ever been,’ Jodie told her followers.

Since then she appears to have been enjoying the single life, having been celibate for several years before her brief marriage.