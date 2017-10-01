The Body Coach tells us he's already made his dream purchase...

Having sold 2.3 million books in the UK alone, Joe Wicks is the best-selling non-fiction author for the second year running.

And, taking a break from yelling ‘Lean in 15’ while cooking up a storm on social media, he’s already written his sixth book, even though his fifth The Fat Loss Plan won’t be released until December.

But Joe hasn’t been splashing out on designer clothes and lavish holidays. Instead, his biggest purchase to date is much closer to home.

Now caught up with Joe, 31, for a chat at The Bluebird 2018 preview at London’s Soho Hotel, where he revealed, ‘Everyone wants to buy their mum a house and no one thinks it’s possible, but it happened really quick for me.

‘My books were selling so good and I said, “Mum, I’ll buy you a house one day,” and then it happened. It’s a council house. We grew up in it, so I bought it off of the council for her. She’s done it all up. She owns it now and she loves it.’

Joe, who admits he doesn’t think of himself as ‘famous’, managed to persuade 3,804 people to join him at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park, where he smashed the Guinness World Record for the largest HIIT session – a title which he now thinks would only ever be beaten by fitness rival Kayla Itsines.

He says, ‘Someone like Kayla could do it because she’s got millions of followers, but she’s more likely to do it in Australia than in the UK. I think it will be tough [to beat my HIIT world record]; it’s not just getting the people, there’s security you’ve got to have and so many things could have gone wrong.

‘If someone knocks me off the top, I’ll have another crack in a couple of years – I wouldn’t do it straight away. I wouldn’t knock them. It’s doable, but you’ve got to have a blooming good social media following to do it.’

Recently Joe, who originally studied sports science at university, has filmed a series of child-friendly workouts on YouTube, transforming himself into a virtual kids’ PE teacher to improve the fitness of school children while helping to make them feel happy and focused.

One of his youngest fans – and a budding Body Coach in the making – is his 14-month-old nephew, Oscar.

‘He loves it,’ says Joe. ‘He always watches my videos and he loves them, so, potentially, he could be the new Body Coach!’