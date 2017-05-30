The angry star didn't hold back...

The new series of Love Island hasn’t even started yet, but it’s already causing MAJOR drama – and, it seems, a broken heart for TOWIE star Jon Clark.

Just hours after the list of contestant’s for this year’s instalment of the ITV show was revealed,the 27-year-old hunk has taken to social media to slam one of the girls, Chloe Crowhurst – claiming she is his GIRLFRIEND.

An angry Jon vented on Instagram, sensationally claiming Chloe had been living with him for six months and that she used him ‘to get on Love Island.’

Sharing a screengrab of a text conversation he says they had on Friday, Jon blasted: ‘So this was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! And the hole time she was going behind my back! [sic]’

Chloe stayed over at Jon’s the night before she jetted off to the Love Island villa, he claimed: ‘She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week! And stayed at mine the night before she flew to @loveisland.’

He added: ‘I can’t belive I’ve been had over is such a way! She is totally fraud! She didn’t even break up with me just her phone went off and her mum said she dropped it down the toilet!

‘I’m gutted to think that someome@I let be part my family for so long can do this!! I feel sorry@for@amy guy she gets with on the island!! [sic]’

Jon – who first found fame when he appeared on Love Island himself in 2015 – even begged to be allowed to confront Chloe on the show, saying: ‘Let me get back out there and say my piece!!’

He finished his rant: ‘All I ever did was be there for her and support her! We fully together and she didn’t even break up with me! I just want people to know the truth!’

His post found support in the shape of Olivia Buckland from last year’s instalment of the show, who commented: ‘We got you 💪🏽❤’

A picture on Chloe’s Instagram feed from June last year shows the pair cuddling up to one another at Essex hotspot Sugar Hut.

And Jon later shared a whole bunch of pics showing the pair together that he claimed were from the last nine months…

The revelation will no doubt sting all the more after Chloe branded Essex boys ‘pigs’ in her official Love Island Q&A.

She said: ‘I meet so many pigs. I want to meet somebody nice.

‘I mean, boys in Essex – come on. They’re not great. I want to be loved-up but they’re just pigs.

‘It’s a bit of a joke if I’m honest. Every boy I’ve ever been with has cheated on me.

‘It was upsetting but I’m the sort of person that thinks “Well you weren’t good enough for me anyway, so I won’t be hurt by it.”‘

She also claimed not to have dated anyone since an unnamed boyfriend did the dirty on her, saying: ‘I haven’t been on any dates since my ex cheated on me. I’m saving myself for the Island!’

One thing’s for sure, this series is already shaping up to be a cracker…