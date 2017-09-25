This reality star is in agony...

Made in Chelsea‘s Josh ‘JP’ Patterson has been enjoying life as a new dad with girlfriend Binky Felstead.

But it looks like not everything is rosy for the reality star as he revealed on his Instagram Stories on Sunday that he was in A&E.

JP shared an image of himself looking rather glum with his 436,000 followers.

He wrote, ‘A&E for an infected tooth,’ before adding, ‘Never have root canal’.

Luckily it was nothing too major but the star was clearly in a lot of pain as he posted a string of hilarious videos attempting to find a pharmacy.

And clearly the pain had gone to JP’s head slightly as he began asking a plant pot for help with his quest to find a pharmacy, before replying, ‘of course you don’t know you’re a plant pot.’

He then continued his quest by even asking a post box, if it knew where the pharmacy is.

Yep, you read that right!

Thankfully JP eventually found a pharmacy, but the reality star was still left in pain as he shared a snap of himself (topless might we add) writing: ‘Even the prescribed drugs aren’t killing the pain’.

Aw, poor JP.

Since the couple welcomed their daughter India in June, JP has been embracing fatherhood and has been sharing a string of ADORABLE snaps.

And it looks like the couple are going from strength to strength since the birth of their first child.

With Binky even sharing a very cheeky nude snap of her beau on her Instagram recently.

We’re so pleased to see this couple doing amazing.

And we hope JP gets better soon, we all know tooth aches can be the absolute worst!