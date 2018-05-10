JP has got real about his mental health struggles

Former Made In Chelsea star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson has got frank about his battles with mental health over the years.

Speaking on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff, the reality star spoke openly about the issue and even admitted that he considered taking his own life.

His girlfriend Binky Felstead shared the moving video with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

‘Three years ago I hit rock bottom. My self worth was non-existent to the point where I was taking my – or I was going to take my life. And something in that moment stopped me from doing it and the reason why I’m so passionate about this now is that when you think there is nothing to live for, I’d like to think that I’m one of those individuals that can prove to you that there is,’ JP revealed.

He added: ‘Three years later, after having no self-worth, I’m now in a relationship with the most beautiful girlfriend, I have a baby daughter who’s 11 months, I’ve just started my own business and just had a series commissioned connected to the mental strength of humanity in general. So don’t for one second ever doubt yourself, and please, please reach out for support.’

Unsurprisingly, JP’s confession received a lot of praise from his fans, with several labeling him as an ‘inspiration’.

‘Respect for speaking out, not a lot of Men can do that and it’s not fair that Men have to be the big macho man and not cry or having doughtful feelings. You’re human,’ one fan wrote.

While a second added: ‘Wow! Good for you josh , there is always light at the end , you so deserve your happiness ! Gorgeous family.’

A third said: ‘Much love and much respect. Thank you for sharing and being honest @joshuapatterson_jp x x’

Good on JP for speaking out about his own battle with mental health!