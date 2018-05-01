JT's keeping schtum about which member he got close to...

Justin Timberlake might be happily married these days but he had a few high-profile romances in the past – plus one secret fling we were NOT expecting!

The singer has been forced to confess that he once hooked up with a member of the Spice Girls back in the day, though has kept schtum about which one it was.

Justin, 37, made the shock revelation when he joined his former *NSYNC bandmates for a game of Never Have I Ever during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

‘Never have I ever hooked up with a Spice Girl,’ Ellen asked the boys, prompting most of them to show the ‘I have never’ side of their paddles.

However, JT seemed to hesitate and looked awkward as he slowly turned his around to read ‘I have’.

His bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick couldn’t help but laugh at the revelation whilst the audience were left screaming with excitement.

It wasn’t the only saucy fact to emerge from the game as all five members of the boyband said ‘I have’ when quizzed on whether they’d ever hooked up with someone on the group’s tour bus.

Justin’s Spice Girl confession was the one to get everyone talking though and the internet has lit up with speculation about who it could be.

After some detective work, many fans have tipped Emma Bunton as the most likely given that she was once pictured with JT at an afterparty for a concert he did in London way back in 2003.

‘Pretty sure it was Emma, I vaguely remember something in the press about it years ago,’ one fan commented online, whilst another guessed: ‘I would guess at Emma Baby Spice.’

And one added: ‘We all know it was Emma Bunton’

However, some have thrown Mel B’s name into the mix as well.

‘It wasn’t Emma, it was Mel B!’ one remark reads.

Another agreed: ‘Mel B. It’s gotta be!’

Intriguing! The fling was obviously long ago as Justin has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012 and the couple have three-year-old son Silas together.

Meanwhile Emma has been engaged to long-term partner Jade Jones since 2011 and they share sons Beau, 10, and Tate, 6, whereas Mel B recently went through a bitter divorce from second husband Stephen Belafonte.