So, have they? Haven't they?

The OG Love Island pocket rocket, Miss Kady McDermott, had managed to spark concern amongst fans over the status of her relationship with Scott Thomas last week.

The Love Island lady, who rose to fame in last years series of the show, had taken to social media to share that she was beginning a new chapter in her life.

The tweet, which simply read ‘New chapter‘, had sparked much concern amongst fan- with many assuming it referred to the ending of her relationship with Scott.

The pair had also unfollowed each other on social media platforms- which only furthered the speculation.

A week later, the 22-year-old has now spoken out over the speculation- and we’re still just as confused.

After her lack of social media PDA on Scott‘s 29th birthday earlier this week, Kady had hit back at the speculation that this was confirmation of her single relationship status.

Speaking on Snapchat, Kady tells the camera, ‘Regardless of my situation with Scott, I did wish him a happy birthday’.

She then added, ‘Just because I haven’t tweeted it or put in on Instagram, doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. Remember guys, things do happen in real life not just social media’.

And now, the Love Island lovely has hit out again- slamming a report which claimed her split from Scott had been confirmed by a source.

Quote Tweeting the report, Kady writes: ‘Whoever this “source” is, is a liar and knows shit. False accusations like this is exactly why couples have breakdowns’.

When challenged by a fan, Kady had then followed this up with a message which reads: ‘I do not care about rumours, it’s when people are selling false stories and mags write “exclusive” when it’s not from me and Scott’.

Yikes- Kady is not to be played. We guess we’ll just have to watch this space for the future of Skady…

