Fans aren't happy about this...

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have been left fuming over a two-part special of the show, or more specifically Kylie Jenner’s involvement in it…

After a teaser for the episodes hinted at lots of ‘surprises’ and ‘announcements’, many viewers tuned in feeling convinced that the 20-year-old would FINALLY be seen confirming her rumoured pregnancy.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: You’ll never guess who Khloe Kardashian told about her pregnancy before she informed her FAMILY

However, they were left disappointed by Kylie’s brief appearance in the programme which failed to acknowledged the speculation about her.

The episode focused on sister Khloe Kardashian’s reveal of HER baby news instead, with the family gathering to hear her and partner Tristan Thompson confirm that they’re expecting their first child together.

Kylie and sister Kendall were mysteriously absent from the event and so Khloe was seen FaceTiming Kylie to tell her the news.

‘Well you missed the barbecue and I really wanted to tell you something,’ Khlo was seen telling her younger sibling over the phone.

‘Are you pregnant?’ Kylie asked, before becoming emotional when Khloe confirmed it.

‘Stop! Are you kidding because I’m going to cry?! I’m so happy for you! And Tristan!’

However, many viewers were NOT happy that Kylie didn’t mention anything about her own rumoured pregnancy during the scene.

‘Kylie didn’t say she was pregnant during that FaceTime? Would’ve been a perfect time to announce…. #KUWTK,’ one wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘Who else thought that when Khloe told Kylie on facetime she was pregs, Kylie was gonna yell me too!!! Grrrrr #kuwtk when will Kylie reveal?!’

In fact several fans complained of their anger on social media after seeing all sorts of other shenanigans on the show – including Kris Jenner having surgery on her EAR LOBES – but no mention of what’s really going on with Kylie.

‘So livid right now!! We already knew @khloekardashian was prego! So now we got to wait until @KylieJenner child is running around in college to get the confirmation that Kylie is pregnant!’ one viewer quipped.

Yikes. Despite the absence of Kylie or any sort of pregnancy confirmation, the reality star still got a mention when Kris received a phone call from her in which Kyles claimed that one of her employees had been secretly trying to take pictures of her.

‘I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,’ Kris told the camera, leading many fans to assume that this could be a reference to the much speculated about baby news.

However, we’re clearly going to have to wait a little (or a lot) longer to find out what’s really going on…