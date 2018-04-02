Karen and Kevin Clifton ‘stronger than ever’ – admitting they get on much better since their split

Break-ups can get ugly...
But for Strictly favourites Kevin and Karen Clifton, splitting up has actually improved their relationship no end.
They may have recently announced their marriage is over, but the former couple are determined to maintain a close bond – even if it’s just as friends.
‘As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart,’ Karen told HELLO! magazine.
‘Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base.’
During the interview, Kevin admitted, ‘Privately we are not together anymore but professionally we are stronger than ever before.’
He added, ‘We’re still the best of friends – we still have a lot of love and respect for each other.
‘What we’ve found is that since we’ve been honest with each other it’s unlocked our creativity.’
Kevin discussed the importance of being honest about their relationship status in the recent interview with HELLO!
‘It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody,’ he revealed.
‘…Or to ourselves,’ Karen added.
When speaking about the future of their relationship, Karen made it clear that Kevin will remain an important figure in her life.
‘I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I’ve always looked up to him, that will never stop.