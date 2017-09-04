We are SO excited

It’s been announced that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is expecting her third baby with Prince William.

Kensington Palace took to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal the exciting news, writing: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child’.

The Palace then followed it up with a statement which said the Queen and members of both families were delighted with the news.

Unfortunately, the Duchess, 35, is suffering with awful morning sickness and had to cancel her royal duties at Hornsey Road children’s centre on Monday while she’s looked after at the Palace.

The statement continued: ‘As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Roral Highness will no long carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today.

Before finishing: ‘The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.’

And mum-of-one Cheryl – who welcomed her first baby with Liam Payne in March – was quick to congratulate the royal couple as she told her 6.53million followers: ‘Awww congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby news !! 3rd royal baba on its way’.

It’s thought that Kate and Wills’ children – Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two – can expect a little brother or sister early next year.

And the new baby will be fifth in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, their dad, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The announcement comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen looking at the tributes to the late, Princess Diana at the gates of Kensington Palace 20 years after her death, along with Prince Harry .

Congrats Kate and Wills, we can’t WAIT to meet to latest Royal!