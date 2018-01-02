You need to see this adorable Instagram post

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand spent the best part of 2017 melting our hearts with their adorable family photos and cheeky work out videos.

Seriously, these two are the definition of #couplesgoals.

So, what better way to start 2018 than by making us all go ‘AW!’ once again with another sweet social media post? And that’s exactly what former TOWIE babe Kate has done as she shared the CUTEST message to her footballer beau on New Years Day.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to Instagram with a snapshot of the pair on a recent holiday, 26-year-old Kate can be seen cosying up to her man with a massive smile on her face.

Alongside the pic, she wrote: ‘The hardest but most rewarding year yet! Ups & downs but I have gained 4 of the most precious people…. ‘

MORE: Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright get VERY cosy in loved-up snap as they celebrate first Christmas together

Before adding: ‘Happy new year everyone, I hope your year is filled with health & happiness, keep your loved ones close.’

The former reality star also uploaded a sweet photo of Rio’s three children, Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six – who he shares his late wife Rebecca – as they stand on the beach with their arms around each other.

And the star’s 737k followers were quick to comment on the emotional tribute, as one gushed: ‘This brought tears to my eyes couldn’t think of more happier ending to 2017 … beautiful , love that is so deserved in every way.’

While another added: ‘Love watching you and your family, what you do and have done has been so inspirational x️ what a good role model and person you are’

A third said: ‘How precious and wonderful that you have found happiness and those beautiful children have you in their lives too xxx’.



Meanwhile, Essex beauty Kate spent her first Christmas with 39-year-old Rio and his kids and gave fans a glimpse of their family time together by posting a picture of her tree ahead of the big day.

In the sweet pic, mountains of presents can be seen placed around the room with five boxes marked for Christmas Eve.

‘Cosy Christmas Eve with my favourites’, Kate wrote next to the snap.



Cosy Christmas Eve with my favourites ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Rio also got into the festive spirit as he shared his very own Christmas Eve snap where the entire family can be seen in matching pyjamas, cuddled up with their backs against the camera.

Christmas Eve ❤️ A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Dec 24, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Here’s to plenty more adorable photos in 2018!