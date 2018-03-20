Kate quit the series to concentrate on her romance with Rio

Kate Wright sensationally walked away from TOWIE last year after finding love with Rio Ferdinand – but could she RETURN to the show?

Georgia Kousoulou certainly hopes so and has called for her good pal Kate, 26, to make a shock comeback to have the old gang back together again.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Kate Wright posts heartbreaking Mother’s Day message about being a stepmum to Rio Ferdinand’s kids

‘If I could have my old crew back – people like Kate – I would be so happy,’ says Georgia, 26.

The reality star understands why Kate decided to take a step back from the showbiz world though and so wouldn’t want her to return if it didn’t work for her.

‘They left for a reason so in that respect I wouldn’t want them to come back,’ Georgia explains. ‘Because I feel like with TOWIE once you’ve got to a place where it doesn’t feel right for you, then you shouldn’t be on it.’

Kate announced back in September that she’d be taking a break from life in the public eye to focus on Rio, 39, and his three children Lorenz, 11, Tate, 9 and Tia, 6.

‘I’m taking a step back from the public eye,’ she told The Sun. ‘I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE, my priority right now is Rio and the family.’

Since then Kate and Rio have slowly become more open about their relationship and often share cute photos and videos together on social media.

Kate has clearly taken to family life too and opened up about being a stepmum in an emotional Mother’s Day message earlier this month.

So it looks unlikely that the reality star will return to TOWIE – but one former cast member Georgia thinks IS set for a comeback is Danielle Armstrong.

‘I do think Danni will come back and do more cameos, because that’s her, she likes it!’ says Georgia, who has been a regular on the show herself since 2014.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any cheeky guest appearances then when TOWIE returns for series 22 on Sunday 25 March at 9pm on ITVBe.