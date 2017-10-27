You need to see this pic!

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand are giving us serious couple goals right now.

Not only have the stars FINALLY gone public with their romance, but they’re currently enjoying a family holiday in Dubai with Rio’s children. And judging by the pics, it looks adorable.

But now ex-TOWIE star, Kate has made us love this celeb pairing even more after she posted an amazing photo from their day trip to a theme park. And it’s got us like…

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old and her footballer beau can be seen having an amazing (if not slightly terrifying) time on the The Velociraptor rollercoaster at IMG Worlds of Adventure.

As both of them scream in horror, cheeky Kate captioned the shot: ‘Who was screaming louder?’, before adding: ‘#ithinkitwashim’. We think so too…

Who was screaming louder?? …. #ithinkitwashim 🙊😂🎢 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

And Kate’s 701k followers were quick to comment on the hilarious snap, with one writing: ‘Great pic so happy for you both x a real tranquil chilled laid back couple .. and both gorg @rioferdy5 @xkatiewright’.

Another said: ‘So lush to see you both so happy’, while a third agreed: ‘Relationship goals big time’.

And a fourth simply added: ‘This is amazing’.

This is the first time Essex beauty, Kate has posted a proper photo of the pair since it was revealed they were dating earlier this year.

Last month, the telly star – who recently quit the limelight to spend time with Rio and his family – teased her fans with a work out shot.

But considering you can only see their backs, Kate’s latest social media move is a BIG step in their relationship.

Synchronised morning workout …. the outfits weren't planned I promise 😂💪🏼👊🏼 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Rio, 38, has also been sharing photos from their holiday as he took to Insta with an adorable snap referring to his other half as ‘family’ last week.

In the pic Kate is standing alongside his three children Tate, Lorenz and Tia – who he shares with late wife Rebecca Ellison – as they walk down the hotel corridor.

Out for dinner #Familytime ❤️ A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Alongside the shot he wrote ‘Out for dinner,’ before adding: ‘#Familytime’.

OKAY, our hearts have officially melted.