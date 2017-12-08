The Essex star showed off her amazing figure on Thursday

TOWIE‘s Kate Wright and footie star Rio Ferdinand are definitely one of our favourite celeb pairings this year.

Not only are they serious #couplegoals, but they also seem genuinely besotted with each other.

Proving why we love them so much, the stars looked more loved-up than ever when they made their first public appearance together on Thursday evening.

Former England player, Rio couldn’t keep his eyes off his girlfriend as they walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand at the launch of his new FIVE collection with Sports Direct.

And we can’t blame him, as the Essex stunner looked INCREDIBLE at the glitzy event.

Showing off her abs in a VERY tight two-piece (to be honest, we have no idea how she squeezed it on), the blonde bombshell matched her lace-up attire with some snake-skin boots and a chic winter jacket.

FIVE launch with my girl @ellisransonx 🖐🏼 Outfits details tagged💋 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

And the couple – who’ve been dating since February – clearly had the time of their lives at the event in London, as Kate later took to her Instagram Stories with a sweet snap.

Captioning the shot ‘Best night’, the former reality star can be seen with her arm wrapped around her beau as he gives the camera a cheeky smile.

Adorable, right?

Kate’s PDA comes after she gave her fans another sweet insight into their lives together with a hilarious clip over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram again, the 26-year-old shared a snap of herself and her beau enjoying a wintery Sunday stroll in the countryside – all whilst Rio sipped on a mug of tea that he had brought from home!

In the cheeky clip, Kate tells the camera: ‘So we have come to walk the dog please appreciate this guy! He has brought a cup of tea with him!’.

Not to let his tea drinking habits be subject to such harsh criticism, Rio then responded to his lady with: ‘It’s the only way’.

Okay, it’s official. These two are the CUTEST.