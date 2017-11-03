Kate and Rio are ready to get serious

Former TOWIE star Kate Wright and her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand are giving us serious couple goals right now.

After the loved-up pair jetted off to Dubai with Rio’s three children – we’ve basically spent the last couple of weeks staring at their adorable holiday photos.

Including THIS hilarious snap from a day out at a theme park.

Who was screaming louder?? …. #ithinkitwashim 🙊😂🎢 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

But while Kate, 26, and footie star Rio, 36, only went public with their romance in August, it looks like the pair are ready to get serious as they’re reportedly moving in together.

According to The Sun Online, the lease on the Essex babe’s Brentwood home is almost up, which means she could be living with Rio full time.

Having already gone on holiday together numerous times, a source told the publication: ‘She’s all but moved in already – Kate and Rio are inseparable.

‘It’s the next natural step for them – after spending so much time together in Dubai, it seems ridiculous that she’d move back to her flat in Essex.’

The insider added: ‘She already spends a lot of time at Rio’s and keeps a lot of her stuff there too. It’s only a matter of time until they make it official.’

Kate and former England player Rio recently got back from their family holiday – where Kate spent time getting to know Rio’s three children Tia, six, Tate, nine, and 11-year-old Lorenz who he shares with late wife, Rebecca Ellison.

Showing how close they’ve grown, Rio shared an adorable photo of Kate holding hands with Tia, and walking alongside his two sons which he simply captioned ‘out for dinner #familytime’.

Out for dinner #Familytime ❤️ A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

While the blonde bombshell also proved how much she cares for her boyfriend’s nearest and dearest, by sharing a photo enjoying a night out with Rio’s younger sister Sian over the weekend.

Next to the sweet snap she wrote: ‘My special Siany.’

My special Siany 💕 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Adorable, or what?