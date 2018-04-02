Kate Wright has won the hearts of Instagram again…

She has formed an extremely close bond with her boyfriend, Rio Ferdinand’s three children.

And Kate Wright proved that their love grows deeper every day as she shared ‘special times’ with Rio’s six-year-old daughter Tia.

Joining her beau and his brood, Tia’s older brothers Lorenz, 11, and Tate, nine, for a family holiday in Dubai over Easter weekend, Kate melted hearts when she shared a snap of her and Tia bonding on Instagram.

Wearing matching striped outfits, Rio’s young daughter affectionately wrapped her arms around Kate’s waist as they shared a cuddle in the sweet Insta snap.

Captioning the image, Kate said: ‘Special times with the princess.’

Of course, Kate’s 795,000 followers were immediately moved by the image.

One wrote: ‘Aww Twinsies! She actually LOVES you. Look at that hug. Kids are very good judges of character xx.’

Another said: ‘You make my heart melt with these children’.

A third simply added: ‘Stepmum goals’.

While a fourth gushed: ‘I imagine the kids mommy would be looking down so thankful they have you… you’re a very precious woman xxx’.

Just hours earlier, Kate and Rio stunned fans with a sexy swimsuit snap, wishing their followers ‘Happy EASTER from us’.

Kate looked incredible in an eye-popping yellow bikini, which was cut out to show off plenty of cleavage.

The former Only Way Is Essex starlet achieved her fabulous figure thanks to her hard work in her boyfriend’s gym every day.

Kate regularly shares workout videos on her Instagram page, often enjoying a couple’s workout with Rio.

Kate and Rio seem to have returned from Dubai just in time to celebrate Easter with his family, as Rio revealed on Saturday that he was heading back to work.

‘Just landed back home & back to work!’ he wrote on Instagram, as he shared a happy holiday picture.