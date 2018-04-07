Kate Wright shows off her sizzling bikini body in adorable loved-up selfies with beau Rio

The star looked GORGE in the new snaps...

It looks as though former TOWIE babe Kate Wright and former footballer Rio Ferdinand really have been living their best lives recently.

The hot celeb couple recently jetted off for a Spring break to the warmer climes of Dubai – and we couldn’t be more jealous of their sunny escape, tbh…

The super-fit pair shared a couple of stunning selfies from the trip abroad – and Kate proved that she is absolute body GOALS in the saucy snaps.

MORE: Cheeky, Rio Ferdinand! Kate Wright gives a hilarious glimpse into every day life with her man

Kate made sure to show off her assets in a rather skimpy, low-cut bikini top, as the pair happily posed on the beach together.

Also clear in the photos is her enviably toned stomach, won from her many workout sessions. Us? Jealous? Never…

The snaps also saw the couple posing with massive grins on their faces – clearly demonstrating just how happy they are. In the final snap, Rio also plants a sweet kiss on his beau’s forehead, she she snuggles into his chest. Aww!

Kate shared the series of snaps alongside a simple heart emoji, sharing all she needed to say…

❤️ A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:46pm PDT

And fans of the loved-up pair were quick to comment on the adorable pics, sharing how pleased they were that they had both found happiness with each other.

One wrote, ‘So so happy for u both!! A beautiful couple who both deserve pure happiness!! @rioferdy5 happy for u u deserve it after what u have been through!!xxxx’

While another agreed, ‘Beautiful couple so happy to see a smile on your faces x’.

And a third user said, ‘I ❤ you 2, you both deserve the happiness you’s have, and it’s genuine, it’s good to see 😁👫’

It comes after the pair showed off their enviably toned bods in a sweet photo on the beach recently.

HAPPY EASTER from us💛💛 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Apr 1, 2018 at 6:26am PDT

Rio and Kate, 26, had jetted off on an Easter break, likely with his three children, Lorenz, Tate, Tia.

Former footballer pro Rio sadly lost his wife Rebecca Ellison in 2015, after six years of marriage. Kate and Rio got together two years later, with Kate revealing that she’s since grown close to Rio’s kids.

Christmas Eve ❤️ A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Dec 24, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

In a recent Instagram post, she said that she’d gained “four of the most precious people” since getting together with the 39-year-old.

We’re so happy for you guys!