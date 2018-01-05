The TOWIE star looks incredible in her latest Instagram shot

We’ve got some serious January blues looking at TOWIE star Kate Wright‘s Instagram right now.

Following a busy Christmas spent with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his three kids, the couple have now jetted off to Dubai to spend the next few days sunning themselves.

We’re not jealous at all…

While she’s there, the former Essex star has been keeping fans update-to-date on her sunny getaway – including an incredible poolside shot.

Looking absolutely amazing in a gold bikini, the 26-year-old can be seen pushing back her long blonde hair in front of a dreamy hotel swimming pool.

The reality star is also giving followers a flash of her underboob in the cheeky snap, while showing off her insane figure.

‘& … hair flick #workingthemangles,’ Kate wrote alongside the photo.



And the telly star’s 739k followers were quick to comment on the bikini pic, as one gushed: ‘You have an absolutely amazing figure. My body idol!!!! Xx’

Another said: ‘So nice to see a photo not photoshopped!! Natural and amazing! X’, while a third simply added: ‘literal goals’.

Kate has also taken her mum to Dubai and shared a sweet photo of the pair of them on social media earlier this week.

Wearing a gorgeous multi-coloured maxi-dress, Kate looks stunning in the pic as she smiles up at the camera next to her equally-as-pretty mum.

‘Love you so much mum’, the star wrote.

Love you so much mum❤️ A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jan 3, 2018 at 7:36am PST

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about her relationship with former footie player, Rio – who she has been dating since January 2016 – sharing a heartwarming message about her new family on Instagram.

Alongside a sweet couples photo with Rio and an image of his children, Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six, Kate wrote: ‘2017…. the hardest but most rewarding year yet! Ups & downs but I have gained 4 of the most precious people.

‘Happy new year everyone, I hope your year is filled with health & happiness, keep your loved ones close.’

Here’s to an even happier 2018 for Kate, Rio and their family.