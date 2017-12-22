It's been a very tough year for Katie and her family.

However, one lady who definitely isn’t missing a single minute of the festive season is mother-of-five Katie Price – who has reportedly pulled out all the stops for this years celebrations.

It’s been an incredibly difficult year for Katie, who had revealed her beloved mother Amy has been battling Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis – a chronic lung condition which very sadly has no cure.

However, the 39-year-old has put the blues of 2017 behind her in the name of the festivities – and has reportedly forked out a whopping £2,000 on Christmas decs and trees in order to make this years celebrations extra special.

A source has shared with The Sun the heartbreaking reason behind Katie’s extravagant festivities: ‘Katie wants to make this the best Christmas ever – she keeps saying it could be her mum’s last one, so no detail is too small for her’.

The source then added: ‘She’s easily spent over £2,000 on festive decorations – she loves glittery gold and silver, and the house is covered in lights. It’s like a winter wonderland in her house’.

And by the looks of things, it definitely is looking very winter wonderland-esque in Katie’s house.

In fact, husband of the former glamour model Kieran Hayler has taken to Instagram to reveal a sneak peak of some of Katie’s hard work – having shared a snap of a huge Christmas tree, which he has captioned ‘getting there’.

Kieran had also recently shared a snap of his two kids, the youngest in Katie’s brood of five Bunny and Jett, getting into the festivities as the adorable pair decorate one of Katie’s Christmas trees.

Wishing Katie and family the very best during this festive period!