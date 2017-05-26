Everybody’s favourite person to hate, Katie Hopkins, has finally gone a step too far, after causing outrage with her response to Monday’s attack in Manchester.



Radio broadcaster, LBC, have announced that Katie Hopkins has left the radio station, sending out a message on Twitter saying, “LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately”

It all came to a head after Hopkins wrote a tweet saying, “22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution Machester [sic].” She later went on to change her tweet from final to true solution and amended her spelling of Manchester, “22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be part of the problem. We need a true solution. #ManchesterArena”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that complaints about the tweet were received and said in a statement: “We can confirm that a complaint has been received. As is routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers.”

According to sources there were “massive cheers and applause” from former colleagues in the LBC newsroom after they received confirmation that she would be leaving.

Katie, who also appeared on reality TV programmes like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Celebrity Big Brother, and also hosted her own TV shows including If Katie Hopkins Ruled the World and My Fat Story, is hardly a stranger to controversy.

In the past she claimed to “despise stay at home mums” and that she would never “employ obese people because they looked lazy!” She also wrote a column for The Sun newspaper where in one issue she compared migrants to cockroaches and suggested that gunboats should be used to stop them crossing the Mediterranean. More than 300,000 people signed a petition calling for her to be sacked and, unsurprisingly, she ‘left’ the newspaper.

What a lovely lady ay! One thing is for sure, it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person!