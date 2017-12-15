The star gave birth just in time for Christmas...

Prepare to say ‘awww’ as Katie Piper has announced the birth of her second child with husband Richard Sutton.

The presenter – who is already mum to three-year-old Belle – revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a super sweet snap of herself snuggling up to her little bundle of joy.

The TV presenter and author captioned the shot: ‘We’ve been blessed with the safe arrival of a baby girl. Our family is now complete 🌸👶🏾’

Check out the cute announcement below!

All together now…

Fans rushed to congratulate the 34-year-old star, with the snap racking up 40k likes in less than an hour.

Many people also commented of the festive timing of Katie’s arrival, with one posting: ‘Fab early Christmas present for you all. 💕💜💕’

It’s thought that Katie gave birth to her as-yet unnamed daughter via caesarean, telling Mail Online earlier this year how ‘medical problems’ made giving birth more complicated for her.

Referring to old scarring on her stomach from the horrific acid attack she suffered in 2008, Katie said: ‘I’m a bit restricted because I have a medical problems, I have scar tissue in my stomach.’

Baby mama and dadda Katie and Richard married in 2015 after becoming parents the previous year to daughter Belle.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old said that Belle predicted she was going to have another daughter.

She told Hello! magazine in June: ‘This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy.

‘I asked what she thinks I’m having and she said, “A girl, like me”.’

Good instincts, Belle!

Whilst we’re sure Katie can’t wait to spend some quality time with her baby girl, she’s already scheduled to get back to work next spring. Her debut tour, Katie Piper: What’s In My Head, kicks off on 13 March.

Huge congratulations from everyone at CelebsNow, Katie!