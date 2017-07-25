Katie Price's first facelift has sparked an important debate amongst fans.

Katie Price has taken to social media to show off the results of her very first face lift- sparking a heated cosmetic surgery debate amongst fans.

The 39-year-old mother-of-five has taken to her Twitter to share with her whopping 2.14m followers a video detailing the process and result of her first face lift- which she received just five days ago.

The video was posted to Pricey’s account yesterday afternoon, with the caption: ‘So excited to share the results of my first ever facelift! Thanks @LBPSPlasticsurg for looking after me. So pleased’.

See: Yikes! Katie Price reveals MASSIVE spot in candid make-up free video from Loose Women dressing room

During the video, the Loose Women panelist tells the camera: ‘Hi guys I just want to let you know I had a facelift last Friday, this is five days after. That’s right – a facelift’.

After describing the ins and outs of the procedure, in which Katie will receive a follow-up tightening treatment in six weeks time, the lady then told the camera: ‘I know you all think I’m mad, I am mad, but I’m preventing ageing’.

And, whilst Katie is very happy to share her experience with cosmetic surgery, she’s managed to receive a rather mixed reaction amongst her followers.

See: ‘I’m howling!’ Katie Price divides fans with controversial first episode of new reality show

Whilst some have praised the 39-year-old for being so transparent about her cosmetic surgeries, others have been slightly more critical.

One user has replied to Katie‘s video with a message which reads: ‘Ageing is a privilege denied to many. You should be embracing it not fighting it’.

Another has shared a concern for the message Katie could possibly be sending out to younger fans.

However, others have been a more supportive of Pricey and her choices in cosmetic surgeries.

Writing of Katie’s openness on the topic, one user shares: ‘Tbf at least the girl’s honest about it!’.

Another writes, ‘Omg give the girl a break , it’s called a thread lift and what’s wrong with preventing ageing? Get a grip’.

Whilst it’s very important to support people in their choices concerning their own body and surgery, we also think it’s very important to love our natural bodies too.

And so, Tweet us @CelebsNow with your own thoughts on the debate surrounding Katie’s face lift!

Alice Perry