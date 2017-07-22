When Katie Price jetted to Magaluf last weekend, she appeared to make like many other Brits and left her inhibitions on the plane.

Eyewitnesses at her BH Mallorca pool party appearance say Katie Price , 39, was outrageously drunk and openly flirting – despite husband Kieran Hayler sitting tight at home with her five children.

‘Everyone in the crowd said they’d never seen anything like it,’ one partygoer said. ‘She was totally wild and spoke non-stop about sex and blow jobs. She was flirting with loads of different men.’

Unsurprisingly, we’re told ex-stripper Kieran, 30, hit the roof when the reports emerged online. While he was keeping the kids’ routines in check and tending to their hundreds of animals, his wife was on a party island behaving like a single woman.

‘Kieran was livid,’ a well-placed insider tells us. ‘He knows Kate has a certain reputation to live up to, but once again, she’s taken things too far. He’s mortified for the kids, mainly, but he’s also done with her punishments.’

Katie has spoken time and time again about forgiving Kieran for his affairs with two of her former best friends. In February, she said: ‘The best thing I ever did was to stay with him. He’s changed so much. I trust him.’

But Now understands that even though he doesn’t believe Katie has played away, Kieran’s patience is wearing thin and he couldn’t even look at her when she came home. ‘He wouldn’t talk to Kate when she got back from Magaluf,’ says the source. ‘His best friend managed to calm him down, but not before he told Kate: “You’re an embarrassment to yourself and to your family.”’

It’s not as if Katie wasn’t already on thin ice with her husband of four years. A clip from their new reality TV show revealed he found texts on her phone declaring her love for DJ Tom Zanetti. Kieran said: ‘She sent loads of text messages last year to Tom Zanetti describing how much she loved him, how she’d change her name to his if they got married and had kids. She hasn’t even changed her name to my name since being married to me!’

When claims of her latest round of shocking behaviour emerged, Katie took to Twitter to insist a lot of it was fabricated – a story, we’re told, she’s sticking to.

The insider adds: ‘Kate tried to laugh it off but what she can’t understand is why people are so desperate to break up her marriage. It’s like she can’t do anything right. But she also insists Kieran has no right to complain after what he did to her. Kate says she’s forgiven him, but her attitude proves there are still some underlying issues there.’