Hold the phone, because Katie Price has come under fire AGAIN for a photo she posted on Instagram.

We know, we know… it’s shocking, right?

On Tuesday morning the mum-of-five shared a snap of 12-year-old son Junior in his school uniform looking as adorable as ever.

In the pic, cheeky Junior can be seen with a shirt and tie on and his hair perfectly quaffed, while he stares straight into the camera sporting a sort-of-smile on his face.

But while we can’t get over how much the lad looks like his dad Peter Andre, some followers accused the Loose Women star of using an app to filter her son’s face – which didn’t go down too well at all.

Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote: ‘Why would u edit ur babies face when he is already so handsome?’

‘Please Kate let’s have some natural photos without editing he’s handsome he doesn’t need this’, said another.



While a third quipped: ‘I wish she didn’t edit this photo! He’s a young boy! ‘, and a fourth asked: ‘Why would you photoshop????’ Eeeek!



Meanwhile, it looks like the drama is never ending for Pricey as she’ll soon be releasing a brand new autobiography.

‘I will have an autobiography coming out, and I’ll have lots to put in that one,’ the former glamour model recently revealed, before adding: ‘I’m a Gemini. Revenge is sweet!’

And with the year Katie has had, we definitely believe her!

As well as announcing she’s divorcing husband Kieran Hayler back in August – following allegations he had an affair with their kids’ nanny – Katie has also clashed with her ex hubby Pete’s wife Emily MacDonagh. Which means no one is safe from her tell-all book…

‘Katie feels that she’s been disrespected by a lot of people, whether that’s Pete and Emily or Kieran,’ a source told Reveal.

‘She’s ready to fight back and wants to give her no-nonsense verdict on what she really thinks of Emily. She also wants to go into detail about Pete and the feelings she still has for him.’

As they say, never underestimate The Pricey…