The glamour model is taking some time out

Katie Price has spoken out after cancelling a date on her tour at the last minute.

The glamour model is currently travelling the country with her one-woman show but announced on Tuesday that she’s postponing her show in Brighton originally planned for Wednesday night due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

A message from Katie, 39, posted on Theatre Royal Brighton’s Facebook page reads: ‘Unfortunately due to unforeseen family circumstances my date in Brighton on Wednesday 6th September 2017 has been rearranged to Sunday 26th November 2017.

‘I would like to send my apologies for any inconvenience caused by this postponement, and really hope that you are able to join me at my new date on Sunday 26th November 2017.

‘Thanks for all of your support! Katie x’

It comes after Katie opened up about the difficult few weeks she’s faced on Tuesday’s edition of Loose Women.

Not only has the mum-of-five split from husband Kieran Hayler after accusing him of a year-long affair with the nanny, she also revealed that she’d suffered a miscarriage days earlier and furthermore was left devastated when she discovered that mum Amy is suffering from a terminal illness.

It’s thought that the stress of finding out that Amy, 64, has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition which scars the lung and makes breathing progressively difficult, has led to Katie deciding to step away from things for a while.

‘Katie has decided to take some time away from her tour as she deals with the devastating news about her mum,’ a source tells The Sun Online. ’It’s been a really tough few weeks and Katie just needs a few days away to process everything that has happened.’

Fans have been supporting the TV star following the sad news about her mum and have been inundating her with kind messages on social media.

Katie is due to resume her An Audience With Katie Price tour on 22 September in Stoke-on-Trent.